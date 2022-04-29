THE YORK Men’s Tennis League has made its return, writes David Moore.
Wigginton I made a successful start to their title-defending term, defeating Wigginton II 75-33.
Ben Walker and James Shaw were on form as they helped their side to victory with a 29 game haul.
Nick Turnbull and Josh Hunt had a brilliant 34 game total that helped Poppleton to a 10-2 win over Copmanthorpe.
Two David Lloyd clubs, one from York and one from Harrogate, were also triumphant in their first game of the season, beating Boston Spa and York Tennis club respectively.
Elsewhere, in division two, David Lloyd York II were able to make a fine start to their title defence, beating Sutton Upon Derwent 12-0.
Meanwhile in division three, Appleton Roebuck were also on form to begin the defence of their title, beating Rowntree Park II 11-1.
Paul Dadvar and Stephen Duree played well, scoring 29.
Rowntree Park I were able to overcome Bubwith 10-2.
In division four, defending champions Heworth fell to a 10-2 loss in their season opener at home to Selby.
Adam Kirk and Dave Myers starred for the visitors with 27.
David Lloyd III beat Rufforth by a resounding 12-0 scoreline, with number one pair Jamie Winspear and Brad Swainston attaining a perfect 36.
Elsewhere, in division six, Cawood had a turbulent start to their title defence with a 67-41 reverse at Harlow.
Meanwhile, in division seven, Harrogate Spa II had a solid opening in their attempt at retaining the title, beating Bishopthrope 9-3 away from home.
In division eight, David Lloyd IV recorded a 66-42 victory away at defending champions Bubwith II.
