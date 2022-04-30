POLICE say an investigation into safeguarding concerns at a care home near York was dropped because of a lack of evidence.
Humberside Police has issued a statement after the High Court ruled last month that Susan Milner can press ahead with a human rights case against Barchester Healthcare Homes Ltd on behalf of a late family friend, Elsie Casey, over her alleged maltreatment at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home.
Humberside Police said it received a letter in 2017 reporting safeguarding concerns over residents' treatment by a member of staff and officers carried out inquiries alongside partner agencies, in a bid to collate any available evidence to progress a criminal investigation.
It said people at the home were spoken to but there was very little evidentially to be able to pursue a criminal investigation and achieve a successful prosecution due to no actual first-hand witness accounts, and the case was filed pending any new information becoming available.
A Barchester spokesperson said residents' safety and wellbeing was of the utmost importance and it worked closely with the authorities to assist their investigation, which found no evidence to support the allegations.
"We are proud of the team who work so hard delivering quality care to residents, which is reflected by the CQC who have rated the home as ‘Good.’"
