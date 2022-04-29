VISITORS can expect 'food, fashion and fizz' at a new high tea event set to raise money to support patient care at a North Yorkshire hospice.
The event will be held in aid of Saint Catherine’s in the grounds of Wykeham Abbey, near Scarborough, on Friday May 27.
The event, taking place from 3pm to 6pm, will feature a prosecco reception, afternoon tea, live fashion displays, music from cellist Di Costello and a number of exhibitors, including Moments, Shoetique, Tilly Fox, Azuzu, Temple Spa and Jo Purdy of Hearts & Flowers.
There will also be a Saint Catherine’s stall selling vintage and pre-loved clothing and accessories. Plus, there will be a grand raffle with a chance to win prizes donated by each exhibitor.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director of Saint Catherine’s, said: "We’re really looking forward to Fashion High Tea - a day of shopping, afternoon tea and music in the wonderful Wykeham Abbey grounds is going to be fantastic.
"Thank you to all of our sponsors and The Viscountess Downe for their help in putting on this event."
Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes prosecco or a soft drink on arrival and afternoon tea. To book tickets, visit the hospice website.
