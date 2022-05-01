YORK has lost many pubs over the years - but some have endured.

And a much-loved one has to be the Tap & Spile in Monkgate.

We have gone through our archive to dust down a file of photos from the 80s and 90s - as well as some more recent images of the pub from the noughties, when it was under the helm of larger-than-life landlord Jack Merry.

Jack Merry, front, landlord of the Tap & Spile in 2008

We've also found a photo from 1992 showing the then landlord Andy Fairbotham.

Smiling bar staff always provide a great welcome and Vicki Dawson, Vicky Office and Sarah Burrage certainly live up to that in our picture from 1994.

A warm welcome at the Tap and Spile

Jim Bloor and Andy Mackay show off their Theakston's award in 1997.

What are your memories of this place? We'd love to hear your stories and see any old photos.

You can email them to maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk or share them directly with members of The Press's nostalgia group on Facebook.

Why We Love York - Memories has more than 3,000 members. You can join here: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/