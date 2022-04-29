A man who caused problems at a bus station has been jailed for 18 weeks.
Wayne Phillip Herrington, 42, was sent to prison after he carried out a series of offences in two North Yorkshire towns and damaged two police vehicles in four days.
Scarborough magistrates heard the 42-year-old from Long Marston near York was on a suspended prison sentence at the time.
That was imposed on November 30 for three charges of criminal damage and one of assault.
The court heard that on March 10, the 42-year-old blocked traffic from travelling along Station Parade in Harrogate at the town’s bus station. He was in drink and he damaged a police car.
Four days later, he was in Scarborough, when he damaged the inside of a police van and had cannabis on him.
Herrington, of Butts Hedge, Long Marston, pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, one of being drunk and disorderly and one of possessing cannabis.
He also admitted breaching the suspended sentence.
He was ordered to serve all 18 weeksof the suspended sentence and given concurrent prison sentences for his new offences.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article