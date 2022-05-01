WHO remembers this place? Our archive photo today shows The Railway King in George Hudson Street in 1986.
The pub - where Popworld now stands - was named after disgraced York civic leader George Hudson.
Hudson was famous for many things - not least for being a fraudster.
He was twice elected Conservative MP for Sunderland and three times Lord Mayor of York. Perhaps most significantly for us, he brought the railway to York - hence his nickname: The Railway King.
George Hudson Street was only renamed so in 1971 - before then, it was known as Railway Street.
What was the pub like?
Press reader June Redpath recalls spending some great nights there in the 1970s. "Some great nights out with my eldest brother. I was 17 and he was 23 at the end of the 70s - and as we were approaching a new exciting decade when we first went up town together. He'd be home on leave from the army and we would head straight out together to Grobs, Pageant, Railway King, Market Tavern...great times."
