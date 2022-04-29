A BREWERY has announced the relaunch of one of its most popular cask beers - back by popular demand.
Black Sheep Brewery has announced the relaunch of its renowned cask beer, Velo. First brewed to mark the 2014 Tour de France that passed the gates of the brewery, Velo will be available in cask ale pubs across the country from the start of May.
Velo offers cask beer lovers notes of citrus and zest whilst the coriander adds a subtle tang that works with the pithy orange. At 4.2 per cent, Velo is a refreshing pale ale that truly signifies that summer is just around the corner.
Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: "We're very excited to announce the launch of Velo in cask, a true sign that the warm, summer days are almost here. For us, May signifies the start of the cycling season so we couldn’t let this ‘freewheeling’ pale ale go amiss this year as it really is one of our favourites.
"Our brewery is located on a number of popular cycling routes so cycling plays a huge part in our summer each year."
Velo is the fourth beer to be launched as part of Black Sheep’s 2022 Seasonal Cask Beer Range.
