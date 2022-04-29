TWO cars and a van have been involved in a crash near a school in York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the collision near to Joseph Rowntree School in Haxby Road, just before the A1237 in the city.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Huntington responded to the collision involving a van and two cars, which happened just before 1pm.
It said all the occupants were out on their arrival and crews provided scene safety.
