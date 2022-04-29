POLICE have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving three cars near a school in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers have been called to the incident near to Joseph Rowntree School in Haxby Road, just before the A1237 in the city.
A spokesperson for the force said: "One car is not driveable, so officers are doing traffic control for the next hour. Please avoidthe area if possible.
"Thank you."
