POLICE have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving three cars near a school in York.

North Yorkshire Police officers have been called to the incident near to Joseph Rowntree School in Haxby Road, just before the A1237 in the city.

A spokesperson for the force said: "One car is not driveable, so officers are doing traffic control for the next hour. Please avoidthe area if possible.

"Thank you."