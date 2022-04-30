A YORK charity helping to arrange accommodation for Ukrainian refugee families arriving in the city has put out a plea for landlords with empty properties in York to get in touch.

Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary says more than 50 Ukrainian women and children have now arrived in York under the Government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme - and up to 70 more have had their visas approved. "We should be up to 100 very soon, I think," she told The Press.

But Rebecca said that that so far, most of those arriving were staying in rooms in their hosts' homes.

That causes problems when larger families from more than one generation come to York.

She said she had matched one mother and child with a room in a York house, then found a place for the grandmother in a house a few minutes walk away.

That was OK as a short-term solution, Rebecca said.

But she said that, with the Russian attack on Ukraine showing no signs of being over quickly, the Homes for Ukraine scheme was in danger of becoming the 'Rooms for Ukraine' scheme.

"Rooms are a stop-gap," she said. "We need to get these families into proper homes, where we can. We need to give them a home of their own."

She said her charity was working with other organisations, including the council, and it was hoped that any private landlord with property to rent out could be offered a local housing authority-level rent if the home was made available for refugees.

Once they get jobs themselves, the Ukrainian women would be able to pay their own rents, she added.

Almost all of the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in York so far are women and children, Rebecca said.

She got to meet some of them at a specially-arranged 'drop-in' meeting in York for refugee families last week.

The meetings - which will be held every other week - give a chance for the refugees to access services, register for GPs, and meet up with other Ukrainian refugees in the city.

Rebecca said the stress that the women were under was plain to see.

"But they were so stoic," she said. "You could see in their faces just how absolutely exhausted they were - but they are also so grateful."

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which was announced in February by the UK Government, allows British citizens to volunteer to house refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Sponsors agree to offer accommodation for at least six months, with those receiving sponsorship allowed to live, work and study in the UK for up to three years.

Other refugees have received visas through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows Ukrainian nationals to join family members in the UK.

If you are a landlord with an empty property which you would be prepared to let to a Ukrainian family, email Rebecca Russell at York City of Sanctuary at rebecca@yorkcos.org.uk