FOR today’s trip down memory lane, we a take a step back to the eighties with this archive image of the new cocktail bar at the Royal Station Hotel, York.
Over the years, there had been several developments at the hotel, all aimed at providing extra facilities for residents, including the introduction of the Railway Mania bar and Bess’s Coffee House.
New for July 1981 was a cocktail bar located in the main lounge area and The Rose Room restaurant.
Created by architect Peter Marshall, the hotel hoped that the bar would prove to be an attractive asset to York’s evening clientele.
Alongside the cocktail menu, visitors could also enjoy a pint of Guinness, or one of the draught beers on offer, amongst the upholstered seating and soft furnishings.
