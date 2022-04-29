YORK Futsal head coach Junior Roberti had nothing but praise for “an incredible season” after his side clinched promotion to the top tier of English futsal.

York were able to beat Liverpool in an emphatic 6-1 victory, a win that ensured they were promoted to Tier One with a second-placed finish.

While normally a team would need to place first to go up, the first-placed team this season, Loughborough, already have a side in the top division and so were ineligible for promotion.

“What an incredible season,” said Roberti after the game.

“For us to have achieved promotion with a squad full of 17 and 18 year olds in front of so many of our fans and our community is amazing.

“I’m so proud of my players, they deserve it.

“Myself and the club cannot thank everyone enough for all of their support.”

York needed a win to seal promotion, especially as they were coming into the game off the back of a defeat.

They started the match against Liverpool brightly and within just 20 seconds, Jed Devine turned in a parried shot to send the York Sport Arena into ecstasy.

From there, possession was shared quite equally between the teams, with both sets of players enjoying periods of time with the ball.

York would double their lead soon enough when Thiago Bucci, under pressure, played a ball back to Jacob Wilson who rifled a shot beyond Andy Thomas in the Liverpool goal.

After setting up his team’s second goal, it would be Bucci that scored the third, unleashing a strike to make it 3-0 after stealing the ball at the halfway line.

Liverpool seemed very much reliant on counter-attacking moves to create any sort of chances. For much of the game, York stifled them defensively.

One such counter-attack would nearly provide a reward for the visitors, when Elliot Millar was played in behind by Jamie Apperley.

Apperley, though, was unable to reach a return ball from Millar that rolled across the York box. Millar would soon have an effort on goal himself, but saw it saved by Alex John.

Soon enough Liverpool would have their goal, courtesy of Lohan Munhoz De Oliveira after just over 15 minutes had been played.

The fans offered much support for York, who remained persistent in their attacking moves. Ramiro Monge and Bucci came close before Patrick Pina was able to give the Vikings a 4-1 lead at half-time.

The second half started tamely, with neither side creating much in the way of chances.

Kenna Ngoma was unfortunately forced from the game after suffering an injury while off the ball.

Following the restart, York once more applied the pressure. Joe Iggulden played Monge through on the left, who was able to slot his strike beyond Thomas.

Liverpool’s pressure intensified with time running out, but York were able to manage it well.

Bucci would be able to add a sixth goal for his side before the game finished, increasing the scoreline to 6-1 as York finished a brilliant campaign by securing promotion.

York’s next match will take place on Sunday, May 1 (4.45pm). They will face Chelsea from the Tier Two South in the play-offs at the York Sport Arena.