A MARTIAL arts boxer from York is involved in the fight of his life after a serious motorbike crash in Thailand.

Christian Richardson, 32, from Gillygate, York, suffered serious injuries in the incident earlier this month and is now being treated in a Thai hospital - too badly hurt to fly home.

Now his family has launched a bid to raise £60,000 for the treatment Christian - known as ‘Chris’ - needs, and to get him back to York.

Chris has been living in Thailand for the last nine months. He recently took part in his first Muay Thai fight, which he won.

Chris Richardson

But on April 13 his motorbike was hit by a pick-up truck as he was leaving a coffee shop and Chris suffered multiple injuries and broken bones.

His sister, Emmy Watson, said: “Miraculously, he didn’t die or have any brain or spinal injuries.”

Chris, who works as a picture framer at the family business Gillygate Framing when he’s at home, was initially treated at a hospital in Koh Samui for three days, before being airlifted to Bangkok where he is currently undergoing further surgery.

He is unable to get out of bed and is fighting a bad infection in his foot where he has a large open wound. In the next few days, he is going to need both facial and eye surgery to repair a broken cheek bone and a bad orbital floor fracture.

As Chris was involved in the accident abroad, the treatment is costing him and his family thousands of pounds.

Chris Richardson in hospital

Emmy said their insurance company has been assessing the case, but a decision had not been made yet - and as a result the family has had to pay out significant sums of money.

Emmy said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult time for us all. However, thankfully, Chris is being well looked after in Bangkok. He is currently too unwell to bring home due to the extent of his injuries and the cost of his care is phenomenal.

“To give you an idea, the first two days of treatment cost 1.1 million Thai baht, which is the same as £25,000.”

Now, the family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of Chris’s treatment and to get him back home as soon as possible.

Emmy said: “It’s vital we raise the funds to pay for his hospital bills. We have been absolutely blown away by all the kindness, support and generosity so far, we can’t thank people enough.

Chris Richardson, right

“We need to support our fighter get through this as I know we all want to see him get back to training and having a laugh with us over a pint of Guinness.”

The family is aiming to raise £60,000 if they can - and they have more than £20,000 in donations already.

To donate to help Chris and his family, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3KChWv7