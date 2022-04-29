Three people have been sentenced recently by York magistrates for assaulting police officers in separate incidents.
Ethan Sean Walby pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police emergency worker and one of having cannabis on Kings Staith in central York. The 22-year-old of Lower Ebor Street, York, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £100 compensation to each officer.
Ionie Rose Clarke, 31, of Doverfield Road, London SW2, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker and two charges of assault. She was made subject to a community order with a 12-month ban from Pitcher & Piano on Coney Street, ordered to pay £150 compensation to the police officer, £100 compensation to one of the other victims and £50 to the other.
James Lewis, 18, of Changing Lives, Union Terrace, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police emergency worker, one of obstructing police and one of possessing cannabis. He was given an 18-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitative programme and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £95 statutory surcharge.
