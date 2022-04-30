A MAN who assaulted two children in a city centre convenience store and tried to kiss one of them has been sentenced.

Carl Frank Wilson's actions shocked the girls who were buying some food to eat because they had not had any lunch, York magistrates heard.

They were 12 and 13 years old.

It was the second time in three months the 53-year-old had assaulted females in city centre shops.

He had been drinking, the court heard.

Wilson "wasn't aware of the girls' ages," said defence solicitor Kevin Blount.

York magistrates said Wilson must pay compensation to both children though it would not undo the "alarm and distress" he had caused them, as well as do his court punishment which includes being teetotal for 120 days.

Wilson, of Margaret Philipson Court, off Aldwark, central York, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed in December for assaulting another female in another city centre shop in November.

Magistrates made him subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days' rehabilitative activities and 170 hours' unpaid work. The order includes wearing an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days. The tag will record if he drinks alcohol.

He must pay each girl £100 compensation.

Ms Hartigan said the girls were waiting for a bus on February 23.

They had not had any lunch so they went into the Coop store to buy something to eat at 12.25pm.

Wilson was at the counter and shouting.

The two girls selected some food from the display and went to the self-service tills.

"At that point, the defendant approached them both from behind and had an arm round each of them, holding onto both of them," said Ms Hartigan.

"Both were in shock and didn't say anything."

Wilson tried to kiss one of them and she managed to push him away.

He fell onto a basket and the manager made him leave. Wilson had been drinking.

Mr Blount said Wilson had struggled with drink in the past.

"He thought he had put that behind him," he said.

But Wilson had lost four jobs in quick succession and was struggling to cope.

So he had turned back to alcohol.

"He accepts alcohol is not the answer, it is the problem," said Mr Blount. "He is tackling the problem.

"He doesn't intend to drink again. He is not someone who can drink in moderation."

Magistrates said the assaults at the Co-op were aggravated because they were committed two months after Wilson had been given a conditional discharge.

The sentence included resentencing for the earlier assault.

Magistrates read a pre-sentence report prepared by a probation officer before passing sentence.