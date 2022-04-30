Harrogate is set for a right royal celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID have organised four days of events to show off the historic town and attract visitors.

They promise picnics, pageantry and a family-friendly party, joining the nation in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service over the June 2-5 bank holiday weekend .

Part of The Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with Destination Harrogate providing a large stage and video screens to broadcast the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other Royal events from central London - bringing a flavour of Buckingham Palace and beyond to the town.

Harrogate BID is bringing a plethora of live entertainment to the town for the long weekend.

Planned activities in Jubilee Square include a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

There will also be six sets of street entertainers performing across the four days in the town centre, which will be dressed with more than 4km of bunting.

Your Harrogate will broadcasting live from Jubilee Square and compere the festivities on stage.

Meanwhile, the Valley Gardens will host a four-day, free family festival from the Parks and Environmental Services Team at Harrogate Borough Council.

“Jubilee in the Gardens” will feature jugglers, magicians, children’s characters, children`s entertainers and choirs, plus fairground rides, face painting and live music.

There will also be an Artisan Market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Valley Gardens’ Sun Colonnades and Parlours.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate, said: “We are delighted to work with the Harrogate BID and Your Harrogate to host four fun-filled days of special events and activities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Harrogate. Along with the rest of the country, we will be painting the town red (white and blue) for this unique occasion with celebrations that are perfect for getting together with friends and family over the bonus bank holiday weekend.

“By providing a large stage and video screens for The Stray and a family festival in Valley Gardens, we’re also showcasing why Harrogate is a great events destination.

“We hope that our residents and visitors will take the opportunity to enjoy the events happening in these glorious outdoor spaces, and experience the town centre buzzing with activity and entertainment for such a jubilant occasion.”

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID manager, said: “We are really looking forward to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and playing our part in helping Harrogate celebrate this fantastic milestone. By partnering with Destination Harrogate again, and Your Harrogate, we are able to deliver a much better experience for residents and visitors than had we gone it alone. Our Jubilee Square will be a place for families and friends to bring a picnic, watch events happening live in London via our big screen, enjoy - and participate in.”