PLANS are underway to deliver a Happy Christmas of festive fun in Harrogate.

Destination Harrogate, the borough council’s destination management organisation says it hopes to build on the ‘success’ of events last year.

The Christmas market is expected to run from Friday December 2 to Sunday December 11, allowing Christmas shoppers to enjoy a selection of locally produced food and crafts while soaking up the festive ambience.

Traditional fairground attractions will also be on offer, and the Candy Cane Express is set to depart once again, enabling visitors to see the festive lights and hop on and off for Christmas shopping.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the return of Destination Christmas. Which last year not only brought our community together at a special time of year after the challenges of the pandemic but encouraged more visitors into our district for overnight stays at a crucial time of year for our businesses.

“Together with our partners, we are looking forward with excitement and aspiration to building on the success of last year’s event. Through the market, we provided a great platform to grow our offer of an engaging outdoor Christmas retail experience, and this together with the fantastic festive entertainment we are offering is set to showcase the Harrogate district as the perfect destination for Christmas.”

During the first Destination Christmas campaign, the borough council asked a number of town centre businesses to share their feedback on the marke. Some 68 per cent believed having a Christmas market benefited Harrogate town centre and 94 per cent saw a positive or neutral impact on footfall.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate Business Improvement District manager, said last week: “We are excited to once again play our part in delivering another festive offering to Harrogate town centre.

“It might only be April but we’re already working with our partners, such as the borough council, to ensure this year’s efforts once again act as a magnet for families, shoppers and revellers alike.”

Little Bird Made, a well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire with an ethos of shopping local and supporting small businesses, will once again return to Valley Garden.

Attracting more than 53,000 people last Christmas, the artisan market will have around 60 local traders and producers selling festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, plus locally produced food and drink.

Jackie Crozier, managing director of Little Bird Made, said: “The first festive Little Bird Made in Valley Gardens was a great success and has now led to a regular artisan market once a month. Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to shop locally. We’re delighted that we can once again return for the festive period, and we are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets. So anyone looking for a stall should get in touch.”