RECENT cases at York Magistrates included offences of violence, vandalism and drunkenness.
Kevin Wright has been ordered to pay £600 compensation to a primary school. The 46-year-old of Campbell Court, off Osbaldwick Lane, York, admitted causing criminal damage to its windows on March 8. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities.
Joseph Keet was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting having a knife in College Court, Dringhouses. The 35-year-old of Bassenthwaite Gardens, Bordon near Alton in Hampshire, was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Louis Mark Wood, 21, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages and assaulting a woman. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does a six-month alcohol dependency treatment programme and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the woman and pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Sarah Jayne Murray, 30, of Academy Drive, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to being drunk at York Station when in charge of a child. She was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined £150 and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
