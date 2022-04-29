THE programme for a crime writing festival in North Yorkshire has been revealed - with some of the most exciting names in crime fiction.
Harrogate International Festivals has announced the full programme for the 2022 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, the world’s largest celebration of crime fiction and thriller writing.
Curated by this year’s festival chair, award-winning novelist Denise Mina, the 2022 programme will see some of the most exciting names in crime fiction take to the stage.
Speakers will include broadcaster and crime fiction debut author Rev. Richard Coles, comedian and writer Frankie Boyle and bestselling creator of the Vera Stanhope.
Simon Theakston, executive director of Theakston, added: “The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival has a phenomenal reputation for attracting the very best names in crime fiction - and Denise has continued that proud tradition with this year’s impressive programme.
"We look forward to hearing some of these fantastic names speaking at the festival in July, not just as headline sponsors, but as fans of all things crime fiction.”
Classic weekend break packages, individual tickets and weekend and day rovers are on sale now.
For more information on the festival and to book tickets, visit the festival website.
