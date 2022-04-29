A NATURE charity in York has secured a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder to enhance its community learning facilities.
Three Hagges Woodmeadow, near Escrick, was created by Woodmeadow Trust to inspire and educate the public on ways to create an ecosystem approach to wildlife habitats for future generations.
The trust recently installed a community cabin and the donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme will fund wooden tables and flooring, making the space functional for a wide range of activities.
Emma Daniels for Woodmeadow Trust said: "“The community cabin is a hive of activity. It provides an indoor learning space to facilitate full-day school visits, a space for children to work with scientific equipment, a room for volunteers to undertake essential tasks, a classroom for adult courses in botany and ecology, a training room for farmers and habitat creators and a meeting space for the local community and employees.
“New tables and floorings will allow us to use the space more flexibly. We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes.”
The Community Champions scheme donates up to £64,000 across the UK each month, of which the Persimmon Homes Yorkshire region provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two good causes in the local area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here