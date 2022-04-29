A CARE home in York held an outdoor Blue Light breakfast event to give back to emergency services personnel in the area.
As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, fire services, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team at Ouse View provided free food and drink during a breakfast event.
Rebekka Richardson, general manager at Ouse View, said: "We are pleased to offer all of our local emergency service workers free tea and coffee along with a breakfast sandwich.
"Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile. Do stop by and say hello, we would be delighted to see you."
The team at the care home will continue to host the breakfast events for the emergency services on the last Thursday of each month between the hours of 9.30am and 11.30am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here