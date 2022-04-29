YORK'S Bank Holiday weekend should start with warm, sunny weather tomorrow morning - but sadly, it won't last.
Low pressure is expected to sink south over Yorkshire over the weekend, replacing the high pressure which has dominated the UK's weather for the past week.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says tomorrow morning will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures rising to 16C, but it will cloud over through the afternoon and patchy rain is expected tomorrow night.
Sunday will be rather cloudy, with a few spots of light patchy rain in places, and temperatures of only 13C.
Monday should be a little better, with some sunshine possible in the morning and a maximum temperature of 16C, but it will turn cloudy later with showers possible.
