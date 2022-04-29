YORK has been ranked as one of the top 10 places in the country for job satisfaction, new research has found.
The research, which was conducted by online printing specialists Instantprint, compared data on average weekly wages in 32 major UK cities and towns with job satisfaction levels.
York ranked in 8th place - with 29 per cent of workers stating they are "very satisfied" with their job. The average gross weekly earnings for full-time employees in York is £636 - which is four per cent higher than the national average at £611.
Of the top 10 UK places that ranked highest for job satisfaction, eight have average weekly earnings that are below the country’s national average. In fact, in the place where the most workers claim to be "very satisfied" with their jobs, the East Midlands town of Northampton, the average weekly salary is just £574.
It was a similar story in Sunderland, where more than a third, or 38 per cent, of employees here said they are "very happy" with their current job, despite the mean weekly salary of £513 being 16 per cent lower than the national average.
Despite being the highest earners, just a quarter of workers in central London feel satisfied in their job.
