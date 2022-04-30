Pottery lovers can go potty over a new shop in the centre of York.

Country Traditionals has moved into what was Harry Nicholas the hairdresser at 3 Colliergate.

The business, opposite Barnitts department store, is packed with a full range of handmade pottery imported from Poland and employs three staff.

The York store is the company’s third store after others in Cambridge and Stamford.

For ten years, Country Traditionals has been owned by Nicola and Simon Tame, who live in Lincolnshire.

“It’s been established for around 20 years. We are the third owner. It was actually started by a Dutch lady,” Nicola told the Press.

Simon was previously operations manager for an importing company and Nicola had a home accessories business until they opened their first shop in Stamford.

Nicola said: “I make sure the shop looks nice, choosing the designs and putting the whole look together.”

The pottery is made by Ceramika Artystyczna in Boleslaweic, in southern Poland. The award-winning company is the oldest pottery maker in that part of Poland and the couple believe it is the best.

Nicola said: “The factory employs 300 people. Everything is handpainted. It’s fired to a high temperature, which makes it oven safe, Aga safe, dishwasher safe and microwave safe. This is what makes a big selling point. It’s stoneware pottery and is ideal for everyday use.”

The pottery is brought by lorry to a warehouse in Lincolnshire, which also supplies 100 other UK retailers wholesale.

Country Traditionals offers more than 20 different patterns. They include cobalt blue, a natural pigment mined locally, the same with the clay.

The range includes cups, saucers, plates, tea pots, bowls, jugs, dishes, teaspoon, tureens, vases and various dishes. There are even pottery rabbits and elephants.

Nicola said: “We find most of our customers mix the patterns. Customers will also collect a whole dinner service. We have lots of collectors. Once someone buys a piece, they often come back for more.”

Nicola and Simon visited York before the first lockdown and saw a city like Stamford and Cambridge, with independent shops, history and beauty.

She said: “It all attracts the right people that buy our product. We already had customers from York that would travel down to our Stamford shop. If they are prepared to travel to Stamford, we obviously had a customer base here in York.”

Country Traditionals opened last Friday, choosing Colliergate for its ‘perfect’ central location and ‘interesting’ range of businesses.

Nicola added: “All the shopkeepers have come in to welcome us. They are pleased the shop is no longer empty. We are also really pleased with our first week of trading.”

Country Traditionals can also be found at www.countrytraditionals.co.uk