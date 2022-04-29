The Met Office has moved to update Brits on the weather they can expect this May Bank Holiday weekend.
The weather forecaster is predicting unseasonal weather for the long weekend with warmer temperatures although a north and south divide will be evident.
Met Office weather forecast for Bank Holiday weekend
Met Office forecasters predict “temperatures are likely to be above normal for the rest of the country” with the outlook for Friday and Saturday remaining “generally dry with bright or sunny periods and variable amounts of cloud.
On Bank Holiday Monday as the month of May gets underway despite rising Mercury, meteorologists are warning there is still a possibility of frost.
The Met Office said: “Throughout the start of May, much of the south is likely to see continuing dry and sunny spells.
“Parts of the north and west are more likely to experience cloudier conditions, with spells of mainly light rain or showers at times. Winds are expected to remain light and temperatures staying above average for most, but parts of the south-east may experience colder mornings and some late season frost.”
Rival forecaster Netweather forecasts rising temperatures, saying: "With milder air, the temperatures will nudge up, to the high teens and could tip just into the low twenties, but still needing the sunshine."
