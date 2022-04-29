A RENOWNED charity race day in York is now in its tenth year - in which time over £1.2 million has been raised for people living with cancer.

The ‘Ride of Their Lives’ sees members of the public completing six months of intense jockey training and fundraising before racing thoroughbred horses on York’s iconic Knavesmire course - and each jockey is committed to raising at least £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fundraising challenge has attracted amateur jockeys from all walks of life over the decade including Yorkshire’s Lady Halifax and celebrity Chris Hughes from Love Island, the oldest rider to take part was 69-years-old.

Krista Brown from York took part in the very first Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race in 2012 and inspired her daughter Bella to take on the charity race 10 years later.

Bella Brown, 28, is the visual merchandise and marketing manager at Browns Department Store, and the fifth-generation family member to work at the chain of department stores based across North Yorkshire.

Bella said: “As I child I watched my mum prepare and train for the race, I felt inspired to take it on myself.

“These past few months of fitting in training for the race have been a challenge but overall a really positive experience. I’ve ridden horses my entire life so always felt very confident, but I had a lot to learn about technique, balance and stamina.

“The team behind the race have been really supportive, I’ve been riding out weekly with Jacqueline Coward and I can’t thank her enough for the support.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have been selected for the race and incredibly proud to race at York Racecourse on the tenth anniversary of this incredible challenge. To be part of an event that has raised so much for charity over the years is truly humbling.

“One in two of us will get cancer and like most people my family has been touched by this dreadful disease, my aunty passed away from cancer at a very young age and my godfather sadly died from cancer last year, I’ll be riding in their memory and honour.”

Bella is joined by 11 other amateur riders, Michael Andrews, George Atkinson, Samantha Brown, Lucy Horan, Jane Horner, Kerry Humphries, Bethany Johnson, Wendy Normile, Morgan Faye Prescott, Issy Saxby and Carolyn Woods.

The riders selected to take part can expect to race in front of around 25,000 people and to date they have raised over £30,000 for Macmillan.

The Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race will be the first race of the day on Saturday June 11. The Macmillan Charity Raceday at York is the oldest running charity raceday in the country and 2022 marks over 50 years of the partnership.