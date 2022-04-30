There is nothing that says a classic British meal quite like a fish supper but where are the best places for a chippy in and around York?
Whether you’re adding mushy peas or tartare sauce, we've got you covered with a round-up of the best places for fish and chips on your doorstep.
Sit in or takeaway, tucking into a fish supper is the ultimate way to spend your bank holiday weekend.
Each place has at least a 4.0 rating according to Tripadvisor's rankings and customer reviews.
Best fish and chips near York
Drake's Fish & Chips
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: 97 Low Petergate, York YO1 7HY England
"I went for the haddock and chips to take away and a few scraps, too. I carried the box down to the minster and ate them there. Turned out to be possibly the best haddock and chips I can remember eating. The fish was perfectly cooked, fresh-tasting, and hot, The batter was perfect. Even the scraps were good. One of the best meals available on the planet, and this one of the best versions of it."
Thompsons Fish Restaurant
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: A64 Hazelbush, York YO32 9TW England
"Popped in on the off chance and had a great family meal for half the price of some restaurants. Great food and staff, highly recommended if you're in the area."
Millers Fish & Chips
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: 55 The Village, Haxby, York YO32 2JE England
"Reserved a table for 4 on Saturday. Brilliant Fish and Chips…Best we’ve ever tasted. Generous portions. Beautifully fresh. Terrific service. Still talking about them. We’ll be back."
The Sea Catcher
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: 1B Clarence Street, York YO31 7EL England
"We were staying locally so stopped by to collect a takeaway after reading the great reviews. We were not disappointed! Our fish, cooked to order was perfect. Light batter and good sized portions. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. Highly recommend it."
Winning Post
Rating: 4.5/5
Where: 127-129 Bishopthorpe Road, York YO23 1NZ England
"The staff here are always really welcoming and attentive, there is a great selection of gin, and the fish and chips they serve here every Friday are a must-try; best quality fish and chips meal I've ever had in a restaurant!"
