POLICE have helped round up 40 cows which had escaped from a field on to a North Yorkshire road.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the animals were found on the road at Killinghall, near Harrogate early today.
"Thanks to the farmer, we managed to moo-ve them to an udder field, thank you to motorists for their patience," he said.
