A MOPED caught fire in a York alleyway early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews went to the fire in an alley off Queen Annes Road at 04:21 am.
It said the moped on fire was believed to have been stolen.
Crews extinguished the blaze and reported details to the police.
