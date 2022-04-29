A VEHICLE has crashed into a parked car in York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened in Huntington Road at 635pm yesterday.
It said a crew from York responded to reports of a vehicle crashing in to a parked car.
On their arrival, all the occupants were out of their vehicles and the crew worked to move one car to a safe location and made the other vehicle safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here