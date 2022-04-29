POLICE are searching for a 62-year-old man who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.
North Yorkshire Police said Douglas Neil Brown, known as Neil Brown or ‘Tosker’, was last seen leaving the Red Bear pub in Thirsk Market Place at 6.13pm on Wednesday.
It said Neil, of Swale View, Topcliffe, had no upper teeth and was 'non-verbal,' and was pictured on CCTV wearing a short sleeved burgundy t-shirt, black body warmer, grey chinos and grey or black trainers with a white sole.
"Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare," said a police spokesman.
"Neil often uses the bus to travel around and was meant to be getting the Ripon bus home to Topcliffe on Wednesday evening but did not return home."
Anyone with information should ring 101 or call 999 with an immediate sighting.
