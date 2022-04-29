A COUPLE who started doing takeaways in the midst of the pandemic have now launched a restaurant in York.

Ted Hustler and Emma Hargreaves have opened their Portuguese-influenced Frango Eduardo in Stonebow, after successfully trading at Spark for the past year.

They have relocated in a bid to expand and are now operating from 6pm to 10pm, with 40 covers, at Supersonic Cafe.

Frango Eduardo has opened in the evenings in Supersonic Cafe, Stonebow.

"Supersonic Cafe are trading as normal but they don't use their kitchen and restaurant after 4pm when the cafe shuts so it's been fabulous for us," said Ted, 31, who started experimenting with food and flavours after losing his job when Covid-19 struck.

"The building is absolutely stunning inside. We have taken what we had in Spark, expanded the menu as we have a full kitchen now, and have a nice drinks offering with wines.

"It's a nice step up for us and we are really excited."

Members of the team at Frango Eduardo

Frango Eduardo offers Portuguese-inspired food such as Peri-Peri chicken, and small dishes, paired with wines and beers - with plans to develop the cocktail menu.

"York seems to have a lack of mid-range high quality food. There's a lot of fine dining and a lot at the other end. This is something a little different.

"Hopefully it's a spot where people can come and sit and have a bit of food, enjoy a glass of wine in a lovely environment and take a little bit more time."

Both former students at St Peter's School, Ted and Emma, 26, are company directors along with Emma's father, Steve Hargreaves.

They say Frango Eduardo has got off to a good start, with positive feedback from diners.

The opening celebration of Frango Eduaro in Stonebow.

"I lost my job in lockdown," said Ted who worked in sales in the aviation industry.

"I always had an interest in cooking and have spent a lot of time in Portugal over the years, and loved the food.

"I started tinkering with Peri Peri on the barbecue in the warm summer of 2020. I didn't see myself going back into an office. We got in touch with Spark and we were trading from about March last year.

"Initially in lockdown we were just doing takeaway but it has gone from strength to strength. We have been really busy. People loved the chicken."

Ted has now taken on chefs to be able to focus more on the management side, and said the relocation had enabled them to grow their business and menu, while keeping it simple and focused on flavour.

He added: "With it being the old Fibbers building it has the 4am license which I don't think we are intending to push as a bar, but it's nice that we have the opportunity to run the odd event later on or put on live music here or there."