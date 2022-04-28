A TEENAGER suffered head injuries in an attack.
The incident happened in a play park in Kingfisher Drive, Aiskew, Bedale, said North Yorkshire Police.
It happened on Thursday, April 21, at around 2.45pm.
Two men aged 18 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional police bail.
North Yorkshire Police are asking residents of the following streets, those who have private CCTV, or those who were in the area of the play park to please contact Northallerton CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 12220067312.
- Kingfisher Drive
- Newsteads
- Holly Road
- Bedale Road
- Hazel Court
- Ascough Wynd
- Back Lane
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
