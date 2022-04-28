A 'PHENOMENAL' science show is coming to a popular theatre in York - bringing silliness and learning to the city.
After a decade of magic shows delighting young and old alike, Morgan and West are set to embark on a new tour, showing their knowledge with their Oxford graduates with degrees in physics and chemistry.
Their brand-new show 'Unbelievable Science' combines their trademark showmanship and silliness with genuine scientific knowledge and lifelong love of learning to create an all ages science show.
Fresh from a critically acclaimed run of Unbelievable Science at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it was nominated for the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award, Morgan and West are hitting the road taking the show all over England.
The show is coming to York Theatre Royal on May 7 - and tickets are available on the venue's website.
Before turning their particular entertainment style to science communication, Morgan and West have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world, Adelaide Fringe, where they were nominated for Best Family Show and Buxton Fringe - where they were awarded Best Comedy Show.
