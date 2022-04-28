POLICE say the death of a man on a farm near Pocklington remains 'unexplained' and their inquiries are continuing.
The Press revealed last week that Humberside Police officers were in attendance at a farm in Everingham in East Yorkshire, following reports of a man's death on Thursday.
The force said its inquiries were in their early stages as they looked to establish the circumstances and cause of his death.
It said the circumstances of the man's death were unexplained but not reveal details of any of those circumstances, but said anyone with any information regarding the incident could also contact the force on its non-emergency number 101, quoting log 687 of 21 April.
A force spokesman said yesterday that the death was still being treated as unexplained and officers' inquiries were ongoing.
The force has not identified the man who died.
