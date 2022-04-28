BBC Eastender And Doctor Who star Ann Davies has passed away at the age of 87, her agent has confirmed.
The 87-year-old who was married to The Good Life star Richard Briers will be “very much missed” by her daughters, Lucy Briers of ITV’s Endeavour and Katie.
Her agent, Barry Langford confirmed the news on social media that his client of 34 years had sadly passed away.
Agent pays tribute as Ann Davies dies aged 87
He said: "Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.
"A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.
"She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie".
Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday. A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate. She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie pic.twitter.com/9WxgRfsyat— Barry Langford (@LangfordBarry) April 27, 2022
Doctor Who fans pay tribute to Ann Davies following death
The veteran actress portrayed Jenny in Doctor Who alongside William Hartnell as the famous Time Lord.
She also went on to play Mrs Singleton in Grange Hill in the 1990s before appearing in BBC shows Doctors and Eastenders.
Tributes have poured in for the much-loved actress following the news of her passing.
One fan wrote: “Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans! Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house.”
Another added: “So sorry to hear this. I was lucky enough to meet both Richard and Ann in the past. Both such lovely people.”
“Beautiful Ann, you will be so dearly missed,” added a third.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here