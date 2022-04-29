A MEDIEVAL army will process through the streets of York tomorrow.
The Sheriff's Army, many wearing medieval costume, will set off at 1pm from the Mansion House, where the Sheriff of York, Cllr Ashley Mason, will read a proclamation ‘raising his army’ to patrol the walls, in line with an ancient custom under which Sheriffs were ordered by the king or queen to ensure the security of the city.
Guided round by John Oxley, former York archaeologist, it will proceed along the City Walls from Lendal Bridge to Botham Bar, and back to St Helens Square via Stonegate.
There will be information stops along the way at Postern Tower on Piccadilly, Phoenix Inn at Fishergate Bar and at Red Tower off Navigation Road.
People can join anywhere on the walk and depart when ever they want.
