YORK comes alive in spring - full of the most amazing colours.
And our Camera Club members have been out in force, capturing this explosion of joy.
Our photo challenge to members this month was to take photos on the theme of colour.
As usual, they came up with an incredible stream of amazing images, almost daily.
But we can only have one winner of our monthly competition.
So congratulations to Fran Milner for her wonderful photo of a yellow butterfly (and extra Brownie points for coordinating with the yellow jumper!). Fran wins a £50 cash prize.
Our six runners-up this month are:
* Sara Grinnell for her image of a bicycle and flowers on York's own Route 66
* Paul Greenwood for his shot of a dog among the bluebells
* Marion Hayhurst - showing off the fabulous spring colours from York city walls
* Sue Gabbatiss for her clever compositions showing reflections in Lord Mayors Walk and the Bile beans sign
* Rafal Piotrowski for the abstract image showing lovely colours
* Bruce King whose close-up of a starling revealed its beautiful colours.
The theme for May's competition will be #TwoTone - interpret it as you like. Good luck everyone.
And if you would like to see your photographs in The Press and enter our monthly competition, why not join The Press Camera Club.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - or click here .
Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here