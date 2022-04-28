AN INTIMATE restaurant at York's smallest hotel is hosting a plant-based takeover.

Chef Luke Sanderson has created a special six-course tasting menu for Allium, at The Vices York - a boutique hotel with just three luxurious suites, which opened in February.

Allium, the in-house dining offer, prides itself on exploring new and creative flavours, and has just 14 covers across two rooms.

The set tasting menu - usually £80 per head, but £70 for the plant-based takeover - is served at 7pm with all guests dining at the same time. They are served directly by their chef and have the opportunity to join Luke in his kitchen as he works, if they wish.

The typical menu features ingredients such as halibut, langoustine and beef, but for the takeover days the restaurant will be completely plant based.

In Allium style, the menu is kept secret prior to guests' arrival - though guests can expect some of Luke's signature dishes including the Burnt Onion, and range of handmade chocolate.

Chef Luke said: “It’s really exciting to invite guests in and not give too much away.

"The first time our guests see the menu is when they sit down at the table and break the wax seal on their menu.

"It can be nerve-wracking of course, but it should also be exciting as you let us impress you with new flavours and ingredients.

"There has been a fantastic response to our usual menu, so I’m really pleased that I can now do this for our vegan, vegetarian or dairy-free guests.”

Allium opened in February with a bid to bring something new to York’s dining scene.

The menu is served across two rooms; the dining room which has an open view of the kitchen, or the wine library, a stylish setting with a communal table.

Co-founder Daniel Curro, a professional chef and sommelier, said: “I truly love creating food pairings and taste combinations that excite.

"Seeing people savour a taste, and watching their reaction to how it develops when paired with the right wine is an amazing feeling, and I’ve created a plant-based alternative for our takeover event too.”

The dining room looks into the kitchen at Allium.

The hotel has transformed what was once a Victorian Police Station, and more latterly, a B&B, in Fulford.

Its three suites have been individually designed, with features including handcrafted wooden floors by Listone Giordano, marble and stone floors by Graniti Fiandre, and light installations by Davide Groppi.

The bathrooms boast Aquaelite shower systems, luxe fixtures by Ex.t and crystal pieces by Antonio Lupi, which includes an amber crystal bath.

The three suites include discreet Sonance audio systems and interesting furniture, such as a super king-sized bed suspended on glass legs, and a four-poster bed made of pure brass.

Allium is open for reservations, which can be made via at www.thevices.co.uk.

Pictures: Olivia Brabbs Photography