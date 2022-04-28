A NEW way of introducing newcomers to Association Croquet developed at York Croquet Club is now set to be adopted across the country.
The focus of the programme is on enjoyment and participation, with plenty of time on the lawn playing the game.
“Interest in croquet is surging,” said John Harris, club chair.
“It’s a fully socially distanced outdoor game played on equal terms by people regardless of gender or age. It really comes into its own on warm summer days," he added.
The new course offers a full experience of Association Croquet, covering technique, rules and tactics in six straightforward stages.
The club at Scarcroft Green in Scarcroft Road is hosting introductory courses during the season, all of them featuring the new approach. The first two start at the beginning of May – on six Tuesday evenings starting May 3 or six Thursday afternoons starting May 5.
For further details, visit the York Croquet Club website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here