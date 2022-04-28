Apple has warned customers the iPhone models as recent as the iPhone 6 Plus will soon become obsolete.
The rate at which Apple brings out new versions of its devices and technology means it can be hard to keep up with the latest model, but it can also mean older models can become obsolete after a number of years.
As a result of this, Apple will stop offering repairs on older models as they stop selling them in-store.
The reasoning given by the tech giant is that it is a lot easier to update a new model with better features when new software updates are released.
The iPhone has become the most popular mobile phone device in the world since its first release all the way back in 2007. The introduction of the iPhone revolutionised the mobile phone market when it was revealed by the late Steve Jobs.
Records show Apple had the highest market share of any phone manufacturer in the last quarter of 2021.
Which Apple iPhone models will become obsolete?
Apple has warned iPhone models as late as the iPhone 6 Plus could soon become obsolete. Apple referes to such models as “vintage phones” meaning the models are between 5 and 7 years old and the manufacturer has stopped distributing them for sale.
Apple said: "Apple discontinues hardware service for certain technologically obsolete products.”
They added: “Your device is supported by ongoing OS updates and backed by a network of more than 5,000 Apple-certified repair locations that you can count on if something unexpected happens."
Apple iPhones set to become obsolete are:
- iPhone 4 (8GB)
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 6 Plus
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel