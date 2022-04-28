A YORK man is off the road for five years after he was caught drink driving on the outskirts of Leeds.
Erhan Tepe also has to pay £1,185 in a fine and court related costs.
The 41-year-old man was one and a half times the legal alcohol limit, Leeds Magistrates Court heard.
He also had a long list of previous convictions and his driving was so bad he nearly caused an accident.
Tepe, of Acomb Court, Front Street, Acomb, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £100 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
As they disqualified him for five years, the court said the fine had been increased because of the number of Tepe’s relevant previous convictions and because an accident nearly occurred.
The court heard that West Yorkshire Police caught Tepe drink driving a Mercedes C300 VRM on March 23.
They stopped him after seeing him on Red Hall Gardens, a residential street just outside the Leeds Outer Ring Road, and the A58 Wetherby Road, Leeds.
They took him to a police station where he was given a breath test.
The result was 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
