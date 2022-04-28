WINNERS of a creative writing competition have been announced by a school in York - which hosts the annual event for young writers and poets in the city.

The York Literature Festival creative writing competition invited entries on the theme ‘Cure’ for short stories and poems. Judges praised the quality of entries as "excellent" and were impressed at how the young writers and poets creatively addressed the theme.

Local children’s author and illustrator, Dawn Treacher, who was on the judges’ panel, said: “The wealth of imagination and creativity in the short list was wonderful to see.”

The winners will each receive book tokens from the York Literature Festival and are invited to read their entries in a prize-giving ceremony at The Mount School on Sunday May 8.

The winner of the under 11 short story category was Luke Gready, from Knavesmire Primary School, with his entry called 'A Journey Through Clouded Waters'. The judges described Luke's entry as a "rich storytelling with a folklore feel to it."

The winner of the short story category for 12 - 15-year-olds was Bert Obi from St Peter’s School - as judges said his entry involved "beautiful evocative language and vivid descriptions" which gave a real sense of the physical and emotional journey.

Hannah Sellers-Drury, of Coast and Vale Academy, took the title for the short story category for ages 16 - 18, with her entry titled 'Making a Difference'.

Judges said Hannah's story was a "dark, mature and well-paced story which subtly entices the reader toward a powerfully compelling and startling twist at the end."

In joint first place in the under 11s poem category was Agnes Obi from The Mount Junior School with 'What Is a Cure?' and Edith Silver-Gilmore, also from The Mount Junior School, with 'Perfectly Imperfect'.

Judges said Agnes' entry "portrays an enquiring young mind well with well-structured rhyming," while Edith's used "beautiful imagery and evocative language."

Speaking on coming in joint first, Edith said: "I didn't think that I would win, so I was surprised but pleased to win. I liked the idea of addressing mental health and I prefer writing poetry to writing stories."

Principal at The Mount School, David Griffiths said: "Personal excellence is in the beating heart of a Mount education. We are proud to host this annual competition in celebration of the York Literature Festival which inspires young people in York and throughout the UK to explore their creative literary skills.

"My heartfelt congratulations to each of the winners and I hope we will see you here for the Winners' Ceremony. Also, my sincere thanks to the many children and schools who submitted entries for this year's competition. We look forward to hosting next year's competition and reading your entries."