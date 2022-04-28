As summer days approach and the weather begins to get warmer, the urge for summery treats and drinks returns.
Seasonal drinks and fruity ice lollies are all on the menu as we prepare to bask in those sunny days.
And to help you cool down on these hot days, Myprotein has shared how to keep cool with its high protein ice lolly recipe and virgin mojito recipe!
Made using its Clear Whey Isolate, Vegan Clear Protein and/or Clear Gainer, you can enjoy flavours such as strawberry or orange and mango.
Served best ice-cold, after a hot gym session or enjoyed whilst lounging in the sun, these delicious treats will help keep you cool whilst helping you meet your fitness goals.
Myprotein ice lolly recipes
For this, all you need is a scoop of your favourite clear protein powder mixed with water. Mix well and let it stand for 15 seconds before adding to a popsicle mould. You can even add fruits of your choice!
Freeze for at least four hours and enjoy.
Myprotein virign mojito recipe
With this recipe, you can make a standard mojito or a raspberry flavour. For both, start by mixing a scoop of mojito flavoured clear protein powder with water.
If you’re making a raspberry mojito, take some raspberries in a separate bowl and mash them down into a pulp. Pour through a strainer, and then through a glass.
Add ice and lime wedges to a glass, pour in the mix and top with soda water. Don’t forget to garnish with a few mint leaves!
Shop the ingredients for these products and more on the Myprotein website here.
