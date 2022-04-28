A BUSINESS, which has a shop in York, has launched a limited-edition fudge - with all proceeds going to Direct Relief to support Ukraine.
Anyone who visits a Fudge Kitchen shop this week will be able to donate an amount of their choosing in exchange for a slice of Lemon Meringue fudge, coloured yellow and blue in homage to the Ukrainian flag. The money raised will go directly to those in Ukraine that need it most.
Managing director, Sian Holt, said "Direct Relief has a 100 per cent fundraising efficiency rating and full transparency across its operations. Our limited-edition fudge is a small thing we can do as a business to stand in solidarity with those in Ukraine.”
The Fudge Kitchen team have been making their traditional slab fudge for nearly 40 years - and operate shops in some of the UK’s most historic cities, including York, Bath, Canterbury, Windsor, Cambridge and Edinburgh.
