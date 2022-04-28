A YOUNG person was assaulted by a gang of youths last month - and police have launched an appeal for support from the public.
The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday March 26 - and involved a group of about eight youths who approached another young person before two of them assaulted him.
The assault happened in the area of Longwestgate and Springfield in Scarborough - and the suspects then headed off in the direction of Eastborough towards Foreshore.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything during this time or have CCTV in the relevant areas to come forward and offer their help.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 390 Scott Sunderland. You can also email scott.sunderland2@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220051505 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
