A BIG name from the dance music scene will headline a major outdoor celebration of Ibiza classics near York this summer.

Armand Van Helden will be the star act as dance music brand, Café Mambo Ibiza, returns to Castle Howard for its outdoor Classics At The Castle on Friday August 19.

Café Mambo Ibiza brings its outdoor Classics At The Castle to Castle Howard in August

The popular Ibiza brand hopes to bring thousands of dance music fans together for an experience under the stars as they relive the tunes that provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures.

New York DJ and producer, Armand Van Helden, is the first act to be announced with more acts are to be announced, including live PAs on the night.

Café Mambo Ibiza has been synonymous with quality dance music for more than 25 years.

It became the place to meet for good times and to watch the Ibiza sunsets.

It has played host to all the big names in dance music, not to mention the BBC Radio 1 Ibiza weekends.

Classics At The Castle will see Café Mambo bring an authentic slice of Ibiza to North Yorkshire.

Van Helden whose career spans three decades has enjoyed ten UK top 40 hits. These include two number ones, Bonkers, with Dizzee Rascal, and You Don’t Know Me – a track which became an Ibiza classic alongside numerous Armand Van Helden remixes of artists such as Tori Amos Professional Widow, Sneaker Pimps' Spin Spin Sugar and CJ Bolland, Sugar Is Sweeter.

In 2009 Van Helden formed Duck Sauce with A-Trak, receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for their release ‘Barbra Streisand’ which topped the charts in 12 countries.

He has been a regular in Ibiza since the 90s, playing all the clubs from Space, to Amnesia, to Pacha. He remains as relevant as ever, with recent Ibiza dates including the likes of Defected, Glitterbox, and The Masquerade.

Classics At The Castle event is from 5pm to 11pm on Friday August 19.

Tickets start from £33.50, plus a booking fee, from https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/events/cafe-mambo-classics-at-the-castle/.