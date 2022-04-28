A HYBRID tour is coming to York this simmer, following its successful outing on the West End.
Alexis Gregory’s critically acclaimed Riot Act is heading on a UK tour after performances at the Duchess Theatre.
The production was created from Gregory’s interviews with a Stonewall survivor, a radical drag artist and an AIDS activist. Riot Act is touring the UK from April to August, followed by screenings of the digital companion piece in August.
Mr Gregory, creator and performer, said: "Playing these three roles is such an honour, performing in beautiful theatres all over the country and meeting these amazing audiences. This is thanks to the show’s three ‘real life’ subjects, Michael-Anthony Nozzi, Lavinia Co-op and Paul Burston, who so generously shared their stories with me, enabling me in turn to share them further.
"The Pride 2022 tour is my first full tour of the piece since before the pandemic."
The show is coming to York Theatre Royal on June 9 - and tickets are available on the venue's website.
The tour follows dates at Arcola Theatre, Turbine Theatre and Kings Head Theatre in London, two UK tours, a mini tour in summer 2021 and the digital reimagining in February 2022.
