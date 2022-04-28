DOG owners are being reminded that the annual restrictions excluding their pets from certain parts of beaches along the East Coast come into force this weekend.
The exclusion will run from Sunday (May 1) until September 30 and is designed to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being bothered by nuisance dogs or fouling.
The four beach areas affected by the dog exclusion, which are the same as those in previous years, are Bridlington north beach, Bridlington south beach, Hornsea beach and Withernsea beach.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The exclusion on dogs using certain areas of the beach lasts just for the summer season.
"The vast majority of owners know the importance of not taking their dogs on the beach in the summer months when children and families are playing in the sand but there are plenty of other areas on the beaches where dogs are still welcome."
Outside the restricted areas, dogs are still welcome - all the council asks is that dog walkers clean up after their animals and are considerate of other beach users.
Council officers will carry out regular patrols of the beaches and promenades and any owner found breaking the rules may receive a £75 fixed penalty notice.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here