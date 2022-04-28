FIREFIGHTERS have helped police search the roof of a property in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the search was mounted at 10.50pm last night at a commercial property in Duncombe Place, near York Minster.
It said a crew from Huntington, along with the aerial ladder platform, assisted police in searching the roof of a commercial property.
Firefighters used lighting and a thermal imaging camera during the search.
It did not provide details of what or who was being searched for, or the outcome, and The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police for details.
